Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 2.39% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,906,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

