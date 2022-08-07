Csenge Advisory Group Buys 3,856 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,527,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 73,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $256.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

