Csenge Advisory Group Has $14.27 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.