Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $189.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

