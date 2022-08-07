Csenge Advisory Group Sells 28,646 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,646 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,270 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,075,000 after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

