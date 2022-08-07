CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $47.54. 2,283,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

