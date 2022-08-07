Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $1.39 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $7,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WSM opened at $146.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.11. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

