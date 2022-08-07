Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. NRG Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,484,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $13,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 326,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,642,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.