Curate (XCUR) Market Cap Achieves $648,170.82

Curate (XCUR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Curate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $648,170.82 and $160,840.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00067307 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,852 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

