Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.