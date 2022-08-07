CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

