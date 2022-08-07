CX Institutional Buys 14,551 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

IWF opened at $248.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

