CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $540.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.