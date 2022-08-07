CX Institutional Has $16.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

