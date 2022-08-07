CX Institutional Has $23.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.15.

