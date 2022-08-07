CX Institutional Has $29.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VV stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.82.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.