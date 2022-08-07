CX Institutional Has $4.48 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,258 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after purchasing an additional 985,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

