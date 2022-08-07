CX Institutional Has $7.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

