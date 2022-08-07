CX Institutional Invests $5.46 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 118,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $3,884,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in International Paper by 705.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.