CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.45. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

