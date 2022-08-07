CX Institutional Purchases 45 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AON were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.