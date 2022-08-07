CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 64,487 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $120.92 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.