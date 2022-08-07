CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CX Institutional owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $200.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

