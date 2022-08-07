CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EWI stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

