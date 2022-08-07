CX Institutional Sells 1,551 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VBK opened at $227.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

