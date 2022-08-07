CX Institutional Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BSV stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.