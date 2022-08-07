CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

