Cypress Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

