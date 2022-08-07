DAD (DAD) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAD (DAD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, DAD has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $250,953.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

