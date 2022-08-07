Datarius Credit (DTRC) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $52,719.79 and approximately $139.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00066634 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

