Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company stock opened at $343.31 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

