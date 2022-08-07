DeFi Bids Market Capitalization Hits $281,833.95 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $281,833.95 and $205.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 84.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00130967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00071247 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,908 coins and its circulating supply is 22,954,995 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com.

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.