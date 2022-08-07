DeHive (DHV) Price Down 12.5% This Week

DeHive (DHV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $653,432.95 and $73,329.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00648725 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014469 BTC.
DeHive Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
