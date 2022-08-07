Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17), reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.38%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.67 million.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

DKL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.32. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

