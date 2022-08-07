Dentgroup LLC Acquires 596 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

