Dentgroup LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $250.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day moving average of $251.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

