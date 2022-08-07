Dentgroup LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.