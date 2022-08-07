Dentgroup LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,857,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

