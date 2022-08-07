Dentgroup LLC Invests $331,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMMD. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SMMD stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.