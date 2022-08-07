Dentgroup LLC Invests $377,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL opened at $72.02 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

