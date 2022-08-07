Dentgroup LLC Purchases 288 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,425,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 63,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

