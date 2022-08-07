Dentgroup LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.