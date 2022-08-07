Dentgroup LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 7.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $256.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

