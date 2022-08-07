DeRace Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $248,033.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $22.32 million and approximately $248,033.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

