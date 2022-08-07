Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 472 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.78) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.49) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($6.00) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.43) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £36.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 197 ($2.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.07.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

