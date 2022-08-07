Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $70.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.