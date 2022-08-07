Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Hits $0.11

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $328,432.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00875206 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014373 BTC.
About Digital Fitness
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,773,256 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Buying and Selling Digital Fitness
