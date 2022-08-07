Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $350,826.78 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007621 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00241209 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

