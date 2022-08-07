DigixDAO (DGD) Price Reaches $244.13 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $13.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $244.13 or 0.01057000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00174404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00132026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033837 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,910 coins. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

