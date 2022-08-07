Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Diodes updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Diodes stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Diodes by 57.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 31.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $363,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

